Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. The US$884m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$17m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Natus Medical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Natus Medical, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$23m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 103%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Natus Medical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Natus Medical to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Natus Medical's company page on Simply Wall St.

Valuation: What is Natus Medical worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Natus Medical's board and the CEO's background.

