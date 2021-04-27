Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$46m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$27m, the US$4.3b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 12 industry analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$35m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 106%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 200%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

