Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The US$14b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$1.2b loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$764m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Lumen Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Lumen Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 12 American Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$2.0b in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow -3.5% year-on-year, on average,

NYSE:LUMN Earnings Per Share Growth November 8th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Lumen Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Lumen Technologies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Lumen Technologies, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Lumen Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Lumen Technologies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lumen Technologies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lumen Technologies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

