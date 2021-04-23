Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The US$106m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$39m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on La Jolla Pharmaceutical's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that La Jolla Pharmaceutical is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$17m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving La Jolla Pharmaceutical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with La Jolla Pharmaceutical is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

