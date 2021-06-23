Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at International Seaways, Inc.'s (NYSE:INSW) future prospects. International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$5.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$52m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which International Seaways will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

International Seaways is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 American Oil and Gas analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$4.3m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:INSW Earnings Per Share Growth June 23rd 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for International Seaways given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. International Seaways currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in International Seaways' case is 56%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on International Seaways, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at International Seaways' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of relevant factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is International Seaways worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether International Seaways is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on International Seaways’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.