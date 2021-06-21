Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IDRA) future prospects. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$113m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, the US$58m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Idera Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Idera Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$96m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of -32% is expected,

NasdaqCM:IDRA Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Idera Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a low or volatile growth rate in the near future is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Idera Pharmaceuticals which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Idera Pharmaceuticals, take a look at Idera Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Idera Pharmaceuticals' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Idera Pharmaceuticals' board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.