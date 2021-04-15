Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. On 31 December 2020, the US$185m market-cap company posted a loss of US$28m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Eton Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Eton Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$6.2m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 101% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Eton Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Eton Pharmaceuticals is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Eton Pharmaceuticals' case is 45%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

