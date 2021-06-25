Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AXL) future prospects. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. With the latest financial year loss of US$561m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m, the US$1.3b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 8 of the American Auto Components analysts is that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$157m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 51% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:AXL Earnings Per Share Growth June 25th 2021

Underlying developments driving American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, take a look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.