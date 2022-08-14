Analysts Are More Bearish On ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering ContextLogic, is for revenues of US$716m in 2022, which would reflect a stressful 27% reduction in ContextLogic's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 73% to US$0.70 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$907m and US$0.62 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGS:WISH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$3.09, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ContextLogic at US$7.20 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.50. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would also point out that the forecast 47% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 65% annually over the past year Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 13% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately ContextLogic is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on ContextLogic after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ContextLogic analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

