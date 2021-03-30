Analysts Are More Bearish On Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Co-Diagnostics, is for revenues of US$68m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 8.3% reduction in Co-Diagnostics' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 56% to US$0.70 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$89m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.65 in 2021. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Co-Diagnostics' prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

NasdaqCM:CODX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 30th 2021

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 15% to US$23.00. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Co-Diagnostics at US$31.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Co-Diagnostics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 8.3% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 100% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Co-Diagnostics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Co-Diagnostics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Co-Diagnostics.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Co-Diagnostics' financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other risks we've identified.

