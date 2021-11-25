Analysts Are More Bearish On Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Biodesix, is for revenues of US$37m in 2022, which would reflect a painful 50% reduction in Biodesix's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.75 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$42m and US$1.44 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGM:BDSX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

The consensus price target fell 9.1% to US$16.67, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Biodesix at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$11.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 42% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 57% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Biodesix's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Biodesix's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Biodesix.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Biodesix, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

