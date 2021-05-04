Analysts Are More Bearish On Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 11% to US$50.20 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from 13 analysts covering Apellis Pharmaceuticals is for revenues of US$27m in 2021, implying a disturbing 89% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 51% to US$7.07 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$46m and losses of US$6.43 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$69.73, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Apellis Pharmaceuticals at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$39.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Apellis Pharmaceuticals after the downgrade.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Apellis Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

