Analysts Are More Bearish On Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Acorda Therapeutics' four analysts is for revenues of US$91m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 45% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$1.95 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$102m and losses of US$1.51 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:ACOR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 17% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 45% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Acorda Therapeutics to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to next year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Acorda Therapeutics, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Acorda Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

