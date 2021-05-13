Analysts Are Betting On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Celebrations may be in order for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Playa Hotels & Resorts will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Playa Hotels & Resorts' five analysts is for revenues of US$397m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 131% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 52% to US$1.07. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$352m and losses of US$1.12 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$9.17, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Playa Hotels & Resorts analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that Playa Hotels & Resorts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 205% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 4.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. Not only are Playa Hotels & Resorts' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Playa Hotels & Resorts' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Playa Hotels & Resorts.

It's great to see the analysts upgrading their estimates, but the biggest highlight to us is that the business is expected to become profitable in the foreseeable future. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

