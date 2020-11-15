Analysts Are Betting On NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Shareholders in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that NewAge will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from NewAge's three analysts is for revenues of US$407m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 64% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$312m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a sizeable gain to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$5.00, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about NewAge's valuation following this update.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of NewAge'shistorical trends, as next year's 64% revenue growth is roughly in line with 60% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.5% per year. So although NewAge is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at NewAge.

