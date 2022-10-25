Analysts Are Betting On MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Celebrations may be in order for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on MacroGenics too, with the stock up 11% to US$4.40 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from MacroGenics' nine analysts is for revenues of US$132m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a major 97% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 41% to US$2.10. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$120m and US$2.27 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$10.94, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic MacroGenics analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that MacroGenics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 290% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.2% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. So it looks like MacroGenics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around MacroGenics' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at MacroGenics.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MacroGenics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.