Analysts Are Betting On Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Laredo Petroleum too, with the stock up 13% to US$32.55 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Laredo Petroleum's seven analysts is for revenues of US$777m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$13.27 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$693m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.32 in 2021. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NYSE:LPI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 2nd 2021

The consensus price target increased 6.7% to US$47.55, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Laredo Petroleum, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$59.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Laredo Petroleum's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 15% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Laredo Petroleum to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Laredo Petroleum.

