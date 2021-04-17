Analysts Are Betting On Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Shareholders in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Kaiser Aluminum will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Kaiser Aluminum's twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 170% to US$4.92. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.76 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a sizeable gain to revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqGS:KALU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kaiser Aluminum's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 52% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kaiser Aluminum is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Kaiser Aluminum.

Analysts are clearly in love with Kaiser Aluminum at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 4 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.