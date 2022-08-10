Analysts Are Betting On Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Celebrations may be in order for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Intellia Therapeutics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Intellia Therapeutics' 22 analysts is for revenues of US$50m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 9.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$5.84 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$43m and US$5.81 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady. NasdaqGM:NTLA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

The consensus price target held steady at US$123 despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. Analysts seem to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Intellia Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$207 and the most bearish at US$54.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Intellia Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Intellia Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Intellia Therapeutics' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Intellia Therapeutics.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential risks with Intellia Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other risks we've identified .

