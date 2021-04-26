Analysts Are Betting On Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Herman Miller's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.9b in 2022. This would be a major 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$3.09 per share next year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.11 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NasdaqGS:MLHR Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$55.00, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Herman Miller, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$50.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Herman Miller's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Herman Miller to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Herman Miller.

