Analysts Are Betting On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the ten analysts covering Deciphera Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$121m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 188% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 11% from last year to US$4.23. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$102m and US$4.38 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$73.27, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$84.00 and the most bearish at US$61.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 188% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 68% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Better yet, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

