Analysts Are Betting On ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) With A Big Upgrade This Week

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from ConocoPhillips' 17 analysts is for revenues of US$37b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 93% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$2.96 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.71 in 2021. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a substantial gain in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

NYSE:COP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$65.81, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic ConocoPhillips analyst has a price target of US$80.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting ConocoPhillips' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 140% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ConocoPhillips is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ConocoPhillips.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ConocoPhillips analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the ConocoPhillips Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

