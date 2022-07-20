Analysts Are Betting On CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) With A Big Upgrade This Week

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on CNX Resources too, with the stock up 11% to US$17.95 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering CNX Resources is for revenues of US$817m in 2022, implying a sizeable 70% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 71% to US$2.22. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$741m and losses of US$2.38 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NYSE:CNX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$28.30, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CNX Resources analyst has a price target of US$46.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 80% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 4.0% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for CNX Resources, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting CNX Resources is moving incrementally towards profitability. Notably, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales performing well although CNX Resources' revenue growth is expected to trail that of the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at CNX Resources.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect CNX Resources to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

