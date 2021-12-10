Analysts Are Betting On Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Clarivate will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Clarivate's seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.9b in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 63% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.9b of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Clarivate, given the very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

NYSE:CLVT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Clarivate's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 48% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 24% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Clarivate is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Clarivate.

Of course, there's always more to the story. We have analyst estimates for Clarivate going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

