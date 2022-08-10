Analysts Are Betting On C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) With A Big Upgrade This Week

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on C4 Therapeutics too, with the stock up 16% to US$11.70 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the consensus from C4 Therapeutics' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$39m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 21% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 32% to US$2.68 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$34m and US$2.77 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates. NasdaqGS:CCCC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 38% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 48% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - C4 Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around C4 Therapeutics' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at C4 Therapeutics.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple C4 Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

