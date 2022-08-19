Analysts Are Betting On Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Brigham Minerals are now predicting revenues of US$373m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 48% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 42% to US$2.75. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$316m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.68 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a nice increase in revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates. NYSE:MNRL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$36.43, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brigham Minerals at US$46.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$31.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Brigham Minerals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 119% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 34% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 6.1% annually. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Brigham Minerals is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Brigham Minerals.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential concerns with Brigham Minerals, including the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

