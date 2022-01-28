Analysts Are Betting On Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Shareholders in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Blackstone will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The stock price has risen 6.7% to US$119 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the ten analysts covering Blackstone, is for revenues of US$13b in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 35% reduction in Blackstone's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to step up 16% to US$5.04. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.96 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NYSE:BX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$147, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Blackstone at US$182 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$110. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 35% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 19% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Blackstone's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Blackstone.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Blackstone analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

