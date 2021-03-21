Analysts Are Betting On Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Bicycle Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$9.8m in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 6.1% reduction in Bicycle Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$8.8m of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Bicycle Therapeutics, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:BCYC Earnings and Revenue Growth March 21st 2021

Additionally, the consensus price target for Bicycle Therapeutics increased 5.4% to US$36.75, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bicycle Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bicycle Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 26% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Bicycle Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Bicycle Therapeutics.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential concerns with Bicycle Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other concerns we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.