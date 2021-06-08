Analysts Are Betting On Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Shareholders in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Alpine Immune Sciences will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Alpine Immune Sciences' six analysts is for revenues of US$29m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 155% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 13% from last year to US$1.31. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$29m and losses of US$1.30 per share in 2021. So it looks like there's been no real change in sentiment in this consensus update, with the analysts reconfirming both their revenue and loss per share numbers.

NasdaqGM:ALPN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Alpine Immune Sciences' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 249% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 97% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alpine Immune Sciences is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Alpine Immune Sciences' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data does suggest that Alpine Immune Sciences' revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Alpine Immune Sciences.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential concerns with Alpine Immune Sciences, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

