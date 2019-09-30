Analysts Anticipate VO Will Reach $184

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $184.50 per unit.

With VO trading at a recent price near $166.82 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.60% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are KKR & Co Inc (Symbol: KKR), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC). Although KKR has traded at a recent price of $27.32/share, the average analyst target is 16.22% higher at $31.75/share. Similarly, MHK has 13.89% upside from the recent share price of $123.58 if the average analyst target price of $140.75/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ABC to reach a target price of $91.62/share, which is 13.20% above the recent price of $80.94. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KKR, MHK, and ABC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF VO $166.82 $184.50 10.60% KKR & Co Inc KKR $27.32 $31.75 16.22% Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK $123.58 $140.75 13.89% AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC $80.94 $91.62 13.20%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

