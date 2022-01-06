Analysts Anticipate VDE To Hit $93

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.62 per unit.

With VDE trading at a recent price near $82.53 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.22% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VDE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are W & T Offshore Inc (Symbol: WTI), Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), and Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH). Although WTI has traded at a recent price of $3.48/share, the average analyst target is 73.85% higher at $6.05/share. Similarly, DK has 33.90% upside from the recent share price of $16.43 if the average analyst target price of $22.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ARCH to reach a target price of $115.50/share, which is 26.77% above the recent price of $91.11. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WTI, DK, and ARCH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Energy ETF VDE $82.53 $92.62 12.22% W & T Offshore Inc WTI $3.48 $6.05 73.85% Delek US Holdings Inc DK $16.43 $22.00 33.90% Arch Resources Inc ARCH $91.11 $115.50 26.77%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.