Analysts Anticipate SPXV To Hit $101

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (Symbol: SPXV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $101.22 per unit.

With SPXV trading at a recent price near $81.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 24.58% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPXV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG). Although TTWO has traded at a recent price of $130.01/share, the average analyst target is 37.30% higher at $178.50/share. Similarly, SWKS has 34.81% upside from the recent share price of $106.94 if the average analyst target price of $144.17/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PPG to reach a target price of $158.94/share, which is 32.34% above the recent price of $120.10. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TTWO, SWKS, and PPG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF SPXV $81.25 $101.22 24.58% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO $130.01 $178.50 37.30% Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS $106.94 $144.17 34.81% PPG Industries Inc PPG $120.10 $158.94 32.34%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

