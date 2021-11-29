Analysts Anticipate SPLG Will Reach $60

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— ETF (Symbol: SPLG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $59.59 per unit.

With SPLG trading at a recent price near $54.03 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.28% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SPLG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $113.53/share, the average analyst target is 51.27% higher at $171.73/share. Similarly, LUV has 42.03% upside from the recent share price of $44.96 if the average analyst target price of $63.86/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DISH to reach a target price of $46.85/share, which is 40.51% above the recent price of $33.34. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, LUV, and DISH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— ETF SPLG $54.03 $59.59 10.28% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $113.53 $171.73 51.27% Southwest Airlines Co LUV $44.96 $63.86 42.03% DISH Network Corp DISH $33.34 $46.85 40.51%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

