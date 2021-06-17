Analysts Anticipate SLX Will Reach $69

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $69.16 per unit.
With SLX trading at a recent price near $61.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.11% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SLX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), and POSCO (Symbol: PKX). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $34.40/share, the average analyst target is 35.17% higher at $46.50/share. Similarly, MT has 33.74% upside from the recent share price of $30.19 if the average analyst target price of $40.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PKX to reach a target price of $94.50/share, which is 24.33% above the recent price of $76.01. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, MT, and PKX:
Combined, TX, MT, and PKX represent 17.07% of the Steel ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Steel ETF
|SLX
|$61.69
|$69.16
|12.11%
|Ternium S A
|TX
|$34.40
|$46.50
|35.17%
|ArcelorMittal SA
|MT
|$30.19
|$40.38
|33.74%
|POSCO
|PKX
|$76.01
|$94.50
|24.33%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
