Analysts Anticipate SLX Will Reach $69

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Steel ETF (Symbol: SLX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $69.16 per unit.

With SLX trading at a recent price near $61.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.11% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SLX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT), and POSCO (Symbol: PKX). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $34.40/share, the average analyst target is 35.17% higher at $46.50/share. Similarly, MT has 33.74% upside from the recent share price of $30.19 if the average analyst target price of $40.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting PKX to reach a target price of $94.50/share, which is 24.33% above the recent price of $76.01. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, MT, and PKX:

Combined, TX, MT, and PKX represent 17.07% of the Steel ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Steel ETF SLX $61.69 $69.16 12.11% Ternium S A TX $34.40 $46.50 35.17% ArcelorMittal SA MT $30.19 $40.38 33.74% POSCO PKX $76.01 $94.50 24.33%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.