Analysts Anticipate SDY Will Reach $134

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $133.90 per unit.

With SDY trading at a recent price near $114.89 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.54% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SDY's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $371.90/share, the average analyst target is 17.81% higher at $438.12/share. Similarly, CVX has 17.39% upside from the recent share price of $161.10 if the average analyst target price of $189.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FLO to reach a target price of $25.00/share, which is 17.32% above the recent price of $21.31. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, CVX, and FLO:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR S&P Dividend ETF SDY $114.89 $133.90 16.54% S&P Global Inc SPGI $371.90 $438.12 17.81% Chevron Corporation CVX $161.10 $189.12 17.39% Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO $21.31 $25.00 17.32%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

