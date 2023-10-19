Analysts Anticipate QUS Will Reach $142

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $141.51 per unit.

With QUS trading at a recent price near $121.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.11% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $14.39/share, the average analyst target is 36.00% higher at $19.57/share. Similarly, TGT has 35.61% upside from the recent share price of $110.21 if the average analyst target price of $149.46/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting VZ to reach a target price of $42.03/share, which is 35.36% above the recent price of $31.05. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, TGT, and VZ:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS $121.88 $141.51 16.11% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF $14.39 $19.57 36.00% Target Corp TGT $110.21 $149.46 35.61% Verizon Communications Inc VZ $31.05 $42.03 35.36%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

