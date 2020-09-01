Analysts Anticipate QQQ To Hit $326

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco QQQ ETF (Symbol: QQQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $325.54 per unit.

With QQQ trading at a recent price near $294.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.40% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QQQ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM), and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $23.37/share, the average analyst target is 19.00% higher at $27.81/share. Similarly, TCOM has 14.24% upside from the recent share price of $30.24 if the average analyst target price of $34.55/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting IDXX to reach a target price of $432.50/share, which is 10.60% above the recent price of $391.06. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, TCOM, and IDXX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ $294.88 $325.54 10.40% LBTYA $23.37 $27.81 19.00% Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM $30.24 $34.55 14.24% Idexx Laboratories, Inc. IDXX $391.06 $432.50 10.60%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

