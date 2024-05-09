Analysts Anticipate PRF To Hit $42

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $41.53 per unit.

With PRF trading at a recent price near $37.67 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.24% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PRF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), and Grab Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GRAB). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $15.30/share, the average analyst target is 69.93% higher at $26.00/share. Similarly, SLB has 39.61% upside from the recent share price of $47.86 if the average analyst target price of $66.82/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GRAB to reach a target price of $4.77/share, which is 36.17% above the recent price of $3.50. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, SLB, and GRAB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF PRF $37.67 $41.53 10.24% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $15.30 $26.00 69.93% Schlumberger Ltd SLB $47.86 $66.82 39.61% Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB $3.50 $4.77 36.17%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

