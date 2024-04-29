Analysts Anticipate ONEV To Hit $130

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $130.01 per unit.

With ONEV trading at a recent price near $118.12 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.06% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), and Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $107.08/share, the average analyst target is 10.82% higher at $118.67/share. Similarly, ORLY has 10.66% upside from the recent share price of $1043.93 if the average analyst target price of $1155.18/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting EHC to reach a target price of $91.00/share, which is 10.34% above the recent price of $82.47. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, ORLY, and EHC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ONEV $118.12 $130.01 10.06% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR $107.08 $118.67 10.82% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY $1043.93 $1155.18 10.66% Encompass Health Corp EHC $82.47 $91.00 10.34%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

