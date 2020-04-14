Analysts Anticipate OMFL Will Reach $32

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $32.05 per unit.

With OMFL trading at a recent price near $27.68 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OMFL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC). Although TECH has traded at a recent price of $190.88/share, the average analyst target is 17.88% higher at $225.00/share. Similarly, POOL has 15.92% upside from the recent share price of $190.51 if the average analyst target price of $220.83/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting YUMC to reach a target price of $53.01/share, which is 15.87% above the recent price of $45.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TECH, POOL, and YUMC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF OMFL $27.68 $32.05 15.79% Bio-Techne Corp TECH $190.88 $225.00 17.88% Pool Corp POOL $190.51 $220.83 15.92% Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC $45.75 $53.01 15.87%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

