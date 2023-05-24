Analysts Anticipate NOBL To Hit $99

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: NOBL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $99.49 per unit.

With NOBL trading at a recent price near $90.04 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.50% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of NOBL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN), and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC). Although CL has traded at a recent price of $77.04/share, the average analyst target is 12.43% higher at $86.61/share. Similarly, LIN has 12.17% upside from the recent share price of $353.94 if the average analyst target price of $397.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting GPC to reach a target price of $178.57/share, which is 11.28% above the recent price of $160.47. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CL, LIN, and GPC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF NOBL $90.04 $99.49 10.50% Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL $77.04 $86.61 12.43% Linde PLC LIN $353.94 $397.00 12.17% Genuine Parts Co. GPC $160.47 $178.57 11.28%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

