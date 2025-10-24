Analysts Anticipate JMEE To Hit $72

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (Symbol: JMEE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $72.34 per unit.

With JMEE trading at a recent price near $64.07 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.90% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JMEE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO), Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC), and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW). Although MHO has traded at a recent price of $132.20/share, the average analyst target is 22.54% higher at $162.00/share. Similarly, TMHC has 20.79% upside from the recent share price of $61.08 if the average analyst target price of $73.78/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WWW to reach a target price of $33.38/share, which is 20.66% above the recent price of $27.66. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MHO, TMHC, and WWW:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF JMEE $64.07 $72.34 12.90% M/I Homes Inc MHO $132.20 $162.00 22.54% Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC $61.08 $73.78 20.79% Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW $27.66 $33.38 20.66%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 VOE Options Chain

 IID Videos

 Institutional Holders of BLOX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.