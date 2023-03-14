Analysts Anticipate IWD Will Reach $176

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $175.68 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $146.54 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.89% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF), and Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX). Although DNB has traded at a recent price of $11.15/share, the average analyst target is 40.64% higher at $15.68/share. Similarly, BHF has 21.87% upside from the recent share price of $45.13 if the average analyst target price of $55.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SIX to reach a target price of $30.38/share, which is 20.82% above the recent price of $25.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DNB, BHF, and SIX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $146.54 $175.68 19.89% Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB $11.15 $15.68 40.64% Brighthouse Financial Inc BHF $45.13 $55.00 21.87% Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX $25.14 $30.38 20.82%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

