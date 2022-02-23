Analysts Anticipate IWD To Hit $189

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $188.68 per unit.

With IWD trading at a recent price near $160.20 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.78% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: AMBP), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX). Although AMBP has traded at a recent price of $8.92/share, the average analyst target is 38.69% higher at $12.37/share. Similarly, HOG has 24.88% upside from the recent share price of $40.68 if the average analyst target price of $50.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WEX to reach a target price of $204.11/share, which is 24.59% above the recent price of $163.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of AMBP, HOG, and WEX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD $160.20 $188.68 17.78% AMBP $8.92 $12.37 38.69% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $40.68 $50.80 24.88% Wex Inc WEX $163.83 $204.11 24.59%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.