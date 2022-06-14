Analysts Anticipate IUS Will Reach $45

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.87 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $35.80 per unit, that means that analysts see 25.34% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Symbol: LPLA). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $37.76/share, the average analyst target is 43.01% higher at $54.00/share. Similarly, HWM has 25.82% upside from the recent share price of $32.19 if the average analyst target price of $40.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LPLA to reach a target price of $226.25/share, which is 25.46% above the recent price of $180.34. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, HWM, and LPLA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $35.80 $44.87 25.34% Ternium S A TX $37.76 $54.00 43.01% Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM $32.19 $40.50 25.82% LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA $180.34 $226.25 25.46%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

