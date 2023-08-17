Analysts Anticipate ITB To Hit $95

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (Symbol: ITB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $95.34 per unit.

With ITB trading at a recent price near $86.70 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.97% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ITB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO), Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR), and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN). Although MHO has traded at a recent price of $98.41/share, the average analyst target is 17.87% higher at $116.00/share. Similarly, DOOR has 12.65% upside from the recent share price of $106.97 if the average analyst target price of $120.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BECN to reach a target price of $90.27/share, which is 10.99% above the recent price of $81.33. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MHO, DOOR, and BECN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB $86.70 $95.34 9.97% M/I Homes Inc MHO $98.41 $116.00 17.87% Masonite International Corp DOOR $106.97 $120.50 12.65% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN $81.33 $90.27 10.99%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.