Analysts Anticipate IJS Will Reach $113

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $113.22 per unit.

With IJS trading at a recent price near $98.13 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.37% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW), US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), and Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI). Although KW has traded at a recent price of $8.58/share, the average analyst target is 17.72% higher at $10.10/share. Similarly, SLCA has 16.89% upside from the recent share price of $12.97 if the average analyst target price of $15.17/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting REZI to reach a target price of $23.00/share, which is 16.28% above the recent price of $19.78. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KW, SLCA, and REZI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF IJS $98.13 $113.22 15.37% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW $8.58 $10.10 17.72% US Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA $12.97 $15.17 16.89% Resideo Technologies Inc REZI $19.78 $23.00 16.28%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

