Analysts Anticipate IHI Will Reach $69

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $68.71 per unit.

With IHI trading at a recent price near $51.34 per unit, that means that analysts see 33.83% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IHI's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), Axonics Inc (Symbol: AXNX), and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Symbol: OCDX). Although SIBN has traded at a recent price of $12.05/share, the average analyst target is 156.07% higher at $30.86/share. Similarly, AXNX has 60.94% upside from the recent share price of $44.27 if the average analyst target price of $71.25/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OCDX to reach a target price of $23.81/share, which is 41.48% above the recent price of $16.83. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SIBN, AXNX, and OCDX:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF IHI $51.34 $68.71 33.83% SI-BONE Inc SIBN $12.05 $30.86 156.07% Axonics Inc AXNX $44.27 $71.25 60.94% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc OCDX $16.83 $23.81 41.48%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

