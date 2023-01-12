Analysts Anticipate ICF Will Reach $65

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (Symbol: ICF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $65.39 per unit.

With ICF trading at a recent price near $58.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.25% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ICF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI). Although MAA has traded at a recent price of $160.60/share, the average analyst target is 18.13% higher at $189.71/share. Similarly, REXR has 17.19% upside from the recent share price of $58.45 if the average analyst target price of $68.50/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SUI to reach a target price of $169.88/share, which is 14.34% above the recent price of $148.57. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MAA, REXR, and SUI:

Combined, MAA, REXR, and SUI represent 6.03% of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF ICF $58.25 $65.39 12.25% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc MAA $160.60 $189.71 18.13% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR $58.45 $68.50 17.19% Sun Communities Inc SUI $148.57 $169.88 14.34%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

