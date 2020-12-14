Analysts Anticipate FTXD To Hit $31

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (Symbol: FTXD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.74 per unit.

With FTXD trading at a recent price near $28.02 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.69% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTXD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $15.91/share, the average analyst target is 21.94% higher at $19.40/share. Similarly, OLLI has 21.72% upside from the recent share price of $79.35 if the average analyst target price of $96.58/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DKS to reach a target price of $62.93/share, which is 17.52% above the recent price of $53.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, OLLI, and DKS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF FTXD $28.02 $30.74 9.69% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $15.91 $19.40 21.94% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI $79.35 $96.58 21.72% Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc DKS $53.55 $62.93 17.52%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

