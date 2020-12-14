Analysts Anticipate FTXD To Hit $31

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (Symbol: FTXD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $30.74 per unit.
With FTXD trading at a recent price near $28.02 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.69% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTXD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $15.91/share, the average analyst target is 21.94% higher at $19.40/share. Similarly, OLLI has 21.72% upside from the recent share price of $79.35 if the average analyst target price of $96.58/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DKS to reach a target price of $62.93/share, which is 17.52% above the recent price of $53.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, OLLI, and DKS:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF
|FTXD
|$28.02
|$30.74
|9.69%
|H & R Block, Inc.
|HRB
|$15.91
|$19.40
|21.94%
|Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
|OLLI
|$79.35
|$96.58
|21.72%
|Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc
|DKS
|$53.55
|$62.93
|17.52%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
